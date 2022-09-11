EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:46, 11 September 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan sweeps 11 medals at Int’l Women’s Boxing Tournament

    None
    WARSAW. KAZINFORM The Kazakh team swept 11 medals at the 17th edition of the Silesian Women’s Open Tournament in Gliwice, Poland, Olympic.kz reads.

    Alua Balkibayeva, Nasym Kyzaibai, and Karima Ibragimova won top honors, while Valentina Khalzova secured silver. Besides, Balausa Muzdiman, Zhaina Shekerbekova, Zhazira Urakbayeva, Dariga Shakimova, Saniya Sultankyzy, Gulsaya Yerzhan and Madina Nurasheva swept bronze medals of the tournament.



    Photo: olympic.kz






    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!