Kazakhstan sweeps 11 medals at Int’l Women’s Boxing Tournament

WARSAW. KAZINFORM The Kazakh team swept 11 medals at the 17th edition of the Silesian Women’s Open Tournament in Gliwice, Poland, Olympic.kz reads.

Alua Balkibayeva, Nasym Kyzaibai, and Karima Ibragimova won top honors, while Valentina Khalzova secured silver. Besides, Balausa Muzdiman, Zhaina Shekerbekova, Zhazira Urakbayeva, Dariga Shakimova, Saniya Sultankyzy, Gulsaya Yerzhan and Madina Nurasheva swept bronze medals of the tournament.









Photo: olympic.kz











