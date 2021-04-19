Kazakhstan sweeps 11 medals at World Para Swimming World Series

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The World Para Swimming World Series took place in Lewisville in the United States on April 15-17 bringing together 116 athletes from 20states of the world.

Five athletes of Kazakhstan won 2 gold, 7 silver and 2 bronze medals, thr National Paralympic Committee’s Instagram account reads.

Zhumagali Nurdaulet was the best in the 50 m freestyle, Zulfiya Gabidullina finished the second, Nurali Sovetkanov was the third. Zulfiya Gabidullina and Aliya Rakhimbekova swept silver medals in the 50m and 100 breaststroke correspondingly. Yerzhan Salimgereyev won the gold in the 50 butterfly swimming stroke. Zhumagali Nurdauket and Aliya Takhimbekova grabbed silver in the 100 m breaststroke.

Chief coach of the team is Sattar Beisembayev.