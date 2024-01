AKTAU. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's team clinched 14 gold, 24 silver and 23 bronze medals at the Asian Jiu -Jitsu Championship, held in Aktau, Kazinform reports referring to 24.kz.

The championship brought together 500 sportsmen from 20 countries.



The winners of the Asian Jiu -Jitsu Championship are eligible to partcipate in the Asian Summer Games, set to take place in a month in Jakarta.