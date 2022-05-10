Kazakhstan sweeps 2 more medals at Deaflympics in Brazil

CAXIAS DO SUL. KAZINFORM On Day 7 of the XXIV Summer Deaflympic Games underway in Caxias do Sul, Brazil, Kazakhstan won one bronze medal and one silver medal, the Kazakh Sports and Physical Culture Committee’s sports training center for people with special needs informs.

Olga Khizhnyakova won silver in shot put. It is the country’s first Deaflympics medal in track and field athletics.

The same day Viktor Frundin bagged bronze in taekwondo in the men’s +80 kg weight category.

As earlier reported, the XXIV Summer Deaflympic Games are underway in Caxias do Sul, Brazil, bringing together over 4,000 athletes form 100 nations.