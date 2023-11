ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh men’s team bagged 11 medals at the 2023 ASBC Asian Boxing Championships held in Thailand, Kazinform quotes the sports development directorate.

Sanzhar Tashkenbai, Nursultan Altynbek, Makhmud Sabyrkhan, Zhasmin Kizatova and Gulsaya Yerzhan bagged gold medals.

Kazakhstan came in second place in the medal count with 5 gold, 3 silver and 12 bronze medals.