Kazakhstan sweeps 243 medals at international Olympiads

The last bell rang for some 186,000 school graduates in Kazakhstan on May 25. Kazakhstani schoolchildren achieved impressive results by winning 243 medals, including 20 gold, 95 silver, and 128 bronze medals, Kazinform News Agency reports.

598 students defended the country’s colors in international Olympiads such as the IOI, EJOI, IJSO, ATMO, BMO, IMChO, EGMO, and others.

Kazakhstan will also take part in seven prestigious world and nine international continental Olympiads till the yearend.

School students who won gold medals received prize money as well as their teachers.

Some 3.9 million schoolchildren completed the 2023-2024 academic year. Pupils of the 5th-8th, 9th, 10th and 11th grades will pass exams.

Students in the regions that declared the state of natural emergency in Aktobe, Atyrau and North Kazakhstan regions are exempt from final attestations.

Kazakh Enlightenment Minister Gani Beiisembayev congratulated pupils, school graduates, teachers and parents on the completion of the academic year. Over 240 teachers across Kazakhstan received the Minister’s awards. Solemn events were held countrywide to celebrate the end of the school year.

The Minister thanked teachers for their long service and contribution to the development of education.