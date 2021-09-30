Kazakhstan sweeps 3 gold at U18/U20 Open Asian Track and Field Champs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Representatives of Kazakhstan took part in the U18/U20 III Open Asian Track and Field Championships held on September 29-30, Sports.kz reads.

The members of the Altai Athletics Club of Kazakhstan swept three gold medals on Day I. They are Anastasia Rypakova, Valeria Bromat and Yefim Tarassov.

Besides, Anastasia Rypakova and Valeria Bromat won in the women’s 4 x 100m Relay.