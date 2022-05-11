Kazakhstan sweeps 3 medals at Archery World Cup, Stage 2

SULEIMANIYAH. KAZINFORM The women's team of Kazakhstan consisting of Victoria Lyan, Elmira Raissova and Adel Zheksenbayeva took second place at the Archery World Cup, Stage 2, Sulaymaniyah, Iraq, Olympic.kz reports.

The men’s team of Sergei Khristich, Bunyod Mirzametov and Shamil Sagutdinov won bronze. Besides, Sergei Khristich and Adel Zheksenbayeva pocketed a silver medal in the mixed events.

As earlier reported, 11 athletes from Kazakhstan are vying for top honors.