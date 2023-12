NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh team swept three medals at the U20 World Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria, Sports.kz reads.

Yusuf Matsiyev won silver in the 98 kg men’s final bout. Dinmukhammed Koshkar and Maksat Sailau added two bronze medals to the country’s tally in the 67 kg and 87 kg weight category correspondingly.