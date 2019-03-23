Kazakhstan sweeps 30 medals at Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 came to an end. The Special Olympics brought together above 7,500 sportsmen from above 170 states of the world to compete in 24 events.



67 Kazakh athletes competed in 15 disciplines, such as tennis, judo, swimming, powerlifting, volleyball, basketball, bowling, etc.

Following the results of the World Games, Kazakhstan secured 11 golden, 9 silver and 11 bronze medals, the Almaty sport department reports.