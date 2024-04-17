Kazakhstan sweeps 4 medals at European Girls' Mathematical Olympiad

Kazakhstan won four medals at the European Girls' Mathematical Olympiad (EGMO) 2024 held in Georgia. It brought together 212 girls from 54 countries, Kazinform News Agency reports.

11th graders Anastasia Odintsova from Pavlodar and Amira Kenbayeva from Almaty took silver, while 11th grader Arai Kassenova and 9th grader Aruzhan Batyrkhan from Almaty secured bronze.

The European Girls’ Mathematical Olympiad (EGMO) is the premier European mathematics competition for high school female students. It was held first in 2012 in the UK. Kazakhstan has been attending in the Olympiad since 2017 winning three gold, 11 silver, and 12 bronze medals.