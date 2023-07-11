EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:04, 11 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan sweeps 4 medals at Int’l Biology Olympiad

    None
    Фото: пресс-служба Министерства просвещения РК
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani students won two silver and two bronze medals at the 34th International Biology Olympiad (IBO) held in the UAE, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Enlightenment Ministry’s press service.

    The IBO is a science competition for secondary school students aged 15-21 years old. It has been held since 1990.

    This year the Olympiad brought together 316 pupils from 79 states from around the world.

    Notably, Kazakhstan will for the first time play a host to the next International Biology Olympiad n 2024.


    Tags:
    Science and research Education Education and Science
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!