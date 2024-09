Kazakhstan won four medals at the Track Asia Cup 2024 held in Bangkok, Thailand, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.

Maxim Khoroshavin finished third in the men’s individual time trial to win bronze. He also grabbed a silver medal in the omnium finals.

Rinata Sultanova won silver in the women’s time trial, while Alisher Zhumakan took home silver in the men’s points race.