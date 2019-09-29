13:45, 29 September 2019 | GMT +6
Kazakhstan sweeps 6 medals at World Championships Cadets 2019
ALMATY. KAZINFORM The World Championships Cadets 2019 came to an end in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Оlympic.kz.
It brought together some 500 judokas from 61 countries of the world. Following the four-day championships Kazakhstani team ranked fourth picking one gold, one silver and 4 bronze medals. As a result, the Almaty championships were the first such a big event for some Kazakhstani young athletes resulted in a great success.