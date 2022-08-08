EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:09, 08 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan sweeps 6 medals at World Taekwondo Junior Championships

    None
    None
    SOFIA. KAZINFORM The Sofia 2022 World Taekwondo Junior Championships concluded in Bulgaria, Olympic.kz reads.

    It brought together 811 athletes from 90 states of the world.

    Kazakhstani taekwondo fighters won two silver and four bronze medals. Aidana Sundetbai and Tamerlan Tleules bagged silver, while Asset Izgaliyev, Zhavorikhon Islamov, Alibek Shaikenov and Batyrkhan Tleugali added bronze to the country’s tally.



    Фото: olympic.kz






    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!