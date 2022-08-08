Kazakhstan sweeps 6 medals at World Taekwondo Junior Championships

SOFIA. KAZINFORM The Sofia 2022 World Taekwondo Junior Championships concluded in Bulgaria, Olympic.kz reads.

It brought together 811 athletes from 90 states of the world.

Kazakhstani taekwondo fighters won two silver and four bronze medals. Aidana Sundetbai and Tamerlan Tleules bagged silver, while Asset Izgaliyev, Zhavorikhon Islamov, Alibek Shaikenov and Batyrkhan Tleugali added bronze to the country’s tally.









Фото: olympic.kz















