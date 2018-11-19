Kazakhstan sweeps 6 short track medals in Russia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani short track speed skating team grabbed six medals at the Cup of Russia, the National Olympic Committee's press service said.

Nurbergen Zhumagaziyev was the best at men's 500 m and 1,500 m short track speeding events taking also the second place in 1,000m distance. Abzal Azhgaliyev won the 1,000m race. In his turn, Adil Galiakhmetov finished second in 500 m and third in the 1,000 m race.