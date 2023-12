Kazakhstan sweeps 7 medals at GeeBee Boxing Tournament

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 38th GeeBee Boxing Tournament held in Helsinki brought together boxers from 14 countries of the world.

Seven out of ten Kazakh fighters grabbed medals, SPORTINFORM reports.



Kazakh team ranked fifth on the medal tally picking seven medals at large.



Azat Makhmetov (52 kg) and Aibek Oralbai (91rg) won silver medals, while Yerzhan Zhomart (49 kg), Zhanbolat Kydyrbayev (56 kg), Talgat Shaiken (69 kg), Timur Yerzhanov (81 kg) and Nurbek Oralbai (75 kg) grabbed bronze.