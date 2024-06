The Kazakh team won seven medals in the running target finals at the Grand Prix INKOO FINLAND in Finland, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.

Zukhra Irnazarova bagged gold and silver, Fatima Irnazarova pocketed silver and bronze, Alexandra Saduakassova secured gold and bronze, and Asadbek Nazirkuliyev took home gold.