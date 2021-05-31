EN
    08:52, 31 May 2021

    Kazakhstan sweeps 8 gold at Asian Women’s Boxing Champs

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan swept 8 gold, one silver and one bronze medals at the Asian Elite Women’s Boxing Championships held in Dubai, Sports.kz reads.

    Alua Balkibekova (48 kg), Nazym Kyzaibai (51 kg), Dina Zholaman (54 kg), Rimma Volosenko (60 kg), Milana Safronova (64 kg), Valentiona Khalzova (69 kg), Fariza Sholtai (81 kg) and Lyazzat Kungeibayeva (+81 kg) won top honors at the championships. Vladislava Kukhta won a silver medal, while Marina Volnova pocketed bronze. It is noteworthy, all 10 Kazakh boxers attending the championships won medals.


