    20:02, 30 June 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan sweeps 8 medals at int’l wrestling tournament in Istanbul

    None
    Фото: olympic.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh women’s team won eight medals at the Yaşar Doğu, Vehbi Emre & Hamit Kaplan international wrestling tournament held in Istanbul, Kazinform cites the Kazakh National Olympic Committee’s press service.

    In the medal count the Kazakh team ranks second.

    Ainur Ashimova, Elena Shalygina and Gulmaral Yerkebayeva pocketed gold medals. Laura Almaganbetova, Diana Kayumova and Irina Kazyulina took silver, while Emma Tisina and Meruert Imanbekova grabbed bronze.


