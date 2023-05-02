EN
    16:14, 02 May 2023

    Kazakhstan sweeps 8 medals at Junior and U23 Canoe Sprint Asian Championships

    Фото: пресс-служба акимата Улытауской области
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The athletes of the specialized sports school of Ulytau region won three gold, three silver, and two bronze medals at the 2023 Junior and U23 Canoe Sprint Asian Championships held in Uzbekistan on April 25-30, Kazinform quotes the regional akimat’s press service.

    Vyacheslav Salov won gold in C2 200 meters event, while Victoria Falaleyeva finished first in the K4 500 meters and Gleb Krainev in the C4 500 meters race.


