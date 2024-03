Kazakhstan sweeps 9 medals at Fajr Open 2024 Taekwondo Tournament

Kazakhstan taekwondo fighters took nine medals at the 2024 Fajr Open- World Taekwondo - G-1, Kazinform News Agency reports.

It took place in Tehran on February 12-15, bringing over 300 taekwondo fighters worldwide.

Beibarys Koblan won silver, while Nurlan Myrzabayev, Maksat Orynbasar, Tamirlan Tleules, and Nurkanat Kozhakhmet took bronze in the men’s final bouts.

Maria Sevostiyanova grabbed the silver medal, while Botagoz Kapanova, Aidana Sundetbay, and Kamila Aimukasheva pocketed the bronze medals.