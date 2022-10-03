EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:19, 03 October 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan sweeps 9 medals at IV World Nomad Games in Türkiye

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan swept 9 medals at the IV World Nomad Games in Türkiye, the Culture and Sports Ministry’s press service reports.

    The IV World Nomad Games brought together over 3,000 athletes from 102 states of the world. They vied for top honors in 13 sports.

    Kazakhstani athletes defended the country’s colours in qazaq kuresi, kokpar, kokbori, zhamby atu and traditional archery to win 3 gold, 4 silver and 2 bronze medals.

    Kazakh Culture and Sports Minister Dauren Abayev congratulated the winners.



    Photo: gov.kz




    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!