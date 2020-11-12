11:16, 12 November 2020 | GMT +6
Kazakhstan sweeps gold at World Youth Weightlifting Championships in Lima
LIMA. KAZINFORM – The IWF-led Youth World Weightlifting Championships is taking place online in Lima, Peru, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.
Kazakhstani Ablai Auelkhanov won a golden medal in the weight category of 55 kilos, lifting a total of 237 kilos in two lifts (102+135).
399 athletes from 61 countries, including 7 Kazakhstanis, are taking part in the Youth World Weightlifting Championships held online.