ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's taekwondo fighters won six medals at the Fajr Open G1 in Iran, Olympic.kz reports.



Smaiyl Duissebai (87 kg) and Aigul Yelubai (73kg) swept golden medals. Kazybek Bakhtiyaruly grabbed silver medal while Samat Temirkhan (54 kg), Abdisamat Les (74 kg) and Aidana Yedilbayeva (46 kg) picked bronze medals.