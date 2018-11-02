Kazakhstan, Switzerland agree to foster tourism coop

ZURICH. KAZINFORM - A delegation of Kazakh Tourism National Company led by CEO Rashid Kuzembayev is in Switzerland for a working visit from October 29 to November 2, Kazinform reports.

In the course of the visit, a road show with the participation of over 50 representatives of tour companies and potential investors in Switzerland was organized in the cities of Geneva and Zurich. Kazakh Tourism National Company made a presentation about Kazakhstan and several of the top ten investment projects of the National Tourism Development Map.

In the furtherance of the tasks, which were set by President Nursultan Nazarbayev, to establish a tourism university in Kazakhstan, the delegation visited the Ecole Hôtelière de Genève (the Hotel Management School of Geneva). The school's senior executives expressed interest in developing a curriculum for Kazakhstan and assisting in the opening of the respective university.

Besides, in Geneva, the delegates held a meeting with World Economic Forum's representatives on the Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Index, which will be one of the main indicators of Kazakhstan's tourism government program to be adopted.



They also held a number of official meetings with the leadership of the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), Swiss Tourism, Swiss Health, Swiss Education Group, and other organizations.

As a result, Kazakh Tourism and Swiss Tourism signed a Memorandum of Cooperation, according to which the Swiss side will assist in the development of year-round tourism in the national parks and mountain areas of Kazakhstan, adapting and introducing standards for training mountain guides and ski instructors. The bilateral document aims at mutual support in promoting tourism products, exchanging information, and deepening international cooperation.