Kazakhstan, Switzerland interested in inter-parliamentary relations development

BERN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Switzerland Kairat Sarzhanov met with the members of the Switzerland-Kazakhstan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group, consisting of authoritative members of both chambers of the Federal Assembly of the Confederation, Kazinform learned from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

Ambassador Sarzhanov informed the Swiss deputies about the political and socio-economic reforms taking place in Kazakhstan. He stressed that the Parliamentary elections scheduled for March 19, 2023, would be held by new, fairer, and more competitive rules for the formation of the representative branch of power. The upcoming elections will form the final stage of rebooting state institutions as per the «Strong President – Influential Parliament – Accountable Government» formula.

The Swiss deputies highly appreciated the political progress in line with democratic reforms in Kazakhstan and expressed admiration for the scale of reforms.

After the exchange of views on topical issues of the international agenda, the parties focused on the development of Kazakh-Swiss cooperation, including inter-parliamentary interaction. In this context, the participants of the meeting noted the importance of mutual visits, which give impetus to the deepening of bilateral ties.