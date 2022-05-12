Kazakhstan, Türkiye set to almost double number of flights

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Aviation authorities of Kazakhstan and Türkiye are set to discuss further increase in number of flights and expanding air geography this month, Kazakh Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Kairbek Uskenbayev said, Kazinform reports.

Before the start of the coronavirus pandemic 65 flights were operated between Kazakhstan and Türkiye on a weekly basis. Currently, there are 61 flights linking Kazakhstan and Türkiye operated by Air Astana, Fly Arystan, SCAT, Turkish Airlines, and Pegasus.

According to Minister Uskenbayev, the number of flights between the two nations is set to almost double amounting to 124 flights per week.

Starting from 13 May Kazakhstani airlines – Air Astana, SCAT and Turkish Airlines will gradually step up the number of flights to Antalya and Bodrum. Additional flights will be operated from the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Aktau, Aktobe, Atyrau, Karaganda, Kostanay, Oral (Uralsk), Shymkent and Oskemen (Ust-Kamenogorsk).