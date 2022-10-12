EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:52, 12 October 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan, Türkiye sign a number of documents

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The leaders of Kazakhstan and Türkiye – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan – have signed today a joint statement on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of establishment of the two countries’ diplomatic relations, Akorda press service informs via Instagram.

    Besides, the heads of official delegations signed the following documents in presence of the Kazakh, Turkish presidents:

    1. The Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye on cooperation in healthcare;

    2. The Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye on cooperation in the field veterinary and food safety;

    3. The Memorandum of Cooperation between the Ministry of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Türkiye in museum studies, protection and restoration of monuments;

    4. The Memorandum between the Ministry of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Türkiye in the field of culture;

    5. The Memorandum of Mutual Understanding between the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Trade of the Republic of Türkiye on cooperation in technical regulation, standardization, metrology, accreditation and conformity assessment;

    6. The Memorandum of Mutual Understanding and Cooperation between the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry for Family Affairs and Social Services of the Republic of Türkiye;




    Photo : t.me/bort_01



    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Turkey Diplomacy
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!