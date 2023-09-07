Kazakhstan, Türkiye to simplify customs control procedures

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Senators have approved today the Law «On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye on information exchange and simplification of customs control procedures,» Kazinform reports.

«The law aims at raising efficiency and acceleration of customs control procedures via electronic exchange of information on goods transported and vehicles moving between the two states. The Republic of Türkiye is one of the largest trade and economic partners of Kazakhstan, after China and Italy,» Senator Nuriya Niyazova said presenting the bill.

According to her, trade turnover between the two countries made 6.3 billion US dollars in 2022 and 2.9 billion US dollars in 2023.