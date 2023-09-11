Kazakhstan-Türkiye trade turnover hits $3.5bn

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Türkiye is the fourth major trade partner of Kazakhstan, the country’s Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu told following the meeting with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The Turkish Republic is the fourth largest trade partner of Kazakhstan. Last year, the trade turnover reached $6.3bn, and $3.6bn in seven months of this year,» said the Kazakh foreign minister.

It was noted that up to 4,300 companies with Turkish capital operate in Kazakhstan.

«As of now, Türkiye’s direct investment in the Kazakh economy stands at $4.7bn, entering the list of top 10 investors of the country,» said Nurtleu.

The minister noted that 31 investment projects are underway in the country.

«In addition, 50 projects are being developed with Turkish capital worth $112mln attracted to the country. Both countries take interest in increasing volumes of investments in the future,» added the Kazakh foreign minister.

He went on to note that Kazakhstan holds huge potential in spheres such as green economy, information technology, space, and industry.