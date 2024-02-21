Kazakhstan taekwondo team 3rd in Fajr Open 2024 medal standings

Kazakhstan took the third place in the medal standings of the G-1 Fajr Open 2024 international taekwondo tournament held in Tehran, Iran, Kazinform News Agency cites the country’s Taekwondo Federation.

On the final day of the G-1 Fajr Open 2024, Tamirlan Tleules and Nurkanat Kozhakhmet brought Kazakhstan two more bronze medals in the 58kg and 80kg events, respectively.

The country ended up taking the third place in the medal standings of the tournament.

Earlier, Kazakhstan's taekwondo athletes Beibarys Kablan claimed 87kg silver, Nurlan Myrzabayev the 87kg bronze, and Maksat Orynbasar the 74kg bronze.