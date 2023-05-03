EN
    14:26, 03 May 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan, Tajikistan agree on building wholesale distribution centers

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister of Tajikistan Sulaimon Ziyozoda told mass media about the agreements signed during the Kazakh-Tajik Business Forum in Astana today, Kazinform reports.

    According to him, the sides entered into an agreement on construction of wholesale distribution centers, to boost the supply of fruits and vegetables to Kazakhstan.

    Sulaimon Ziyozoda said on the sidelines of the Kazakh-Tajik Business Forum, that last year Tajikistan produced around 2mln700thousand tons of fruits and vegetables and one million tons of fruits and grape. 26,000 tons of grape were exported to Kazakhstan. He said also that the list of agricultural products supplied to Kazakhstan is expanding.

    «The issue of resuming direct flights between Astana and Dushanbe was raised at today’s Forum as well. I think this issue will be solved soon,» he noted.


