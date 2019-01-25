EN
    17:12, 25 January 2019

    Kazakhstan-Tajikistan agrt on coop in migration ratified

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev ratified the Agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and the Government of Tajikistan, Kazinform reports citing Akorda press service.

    The text of the law ‘On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan on cooperation in migration' will be published in print media.

