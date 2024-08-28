Kazakhstan, Tajikistan discuss electricity supply issues

Kazakhstan’s Energy Minister Almasadam Satkaliyev held a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister of Tajikistan Usmonali Usmonzoda and Deputy Minister of Energy and Water Resources Manuchehr Safarzoda for discussing the energy cooperation issues.

In 2023, the sides signed a memorandum of mutual understanding on supply of electricity generated by the Rogun Hydropower Plant in 2023-2032.

“I am pleased to note that we will review the technical parameters and commercial terms for the potential export of electricity generated by the Rogun Hydropower Plant to Kazakhstan, with the consideration of technical feasibility and agreed electricity transit regime through Uzbekistan’s power grids,” said Satkaliyev.

The parties agreed to work on concluding agreements to regulate unscheduled electricity flows between the energy systems of neighboring countries until October 15, 2024 together with the interested organizations of Central Asia.