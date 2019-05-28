Kazakhstan-Tajikistan friendship grows year by year, says Yelbasy

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Nursultan Nazarbayev has met today with President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, Kazinform cites the press service of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Yelbasy (Leader of the Nation).

During the meeting, Yelbasy underscored that since the first days of cooperation, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan have built strong and friendly relations based upon trust.



"Our friendship is growing year by year. You lead Tajikistan amid a challenging global situation. You are developing progressively. Stability is being ensured in the country," said Nursultan Nazarbayev.



The First President of Kazakhstan also emphasized that bilateral relations will continue to be strengthened for the good of the two fraternal peoples.

In turn, Emomali Rahmon noted the fast pace of Kazakhstan's development achieved under the leadership of Yelbasy.



"I witnessed how the face of Kazakhstan was changing. I remember the first meetings in the capital and I see how it has been transformed. The positive changes have affected not only the city, but also the whole country. This is the result of your fruitful and wise work and forward-looking policy," said the President of Tajikistan.