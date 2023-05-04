Kazakhstan, Tajikistan ink some documents

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As part of the state visit of the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon to Kazakhstan, the following documents were signed:

1. The Declaration on Allied Interaction between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Tajikistan.

2. The Memorandum of Cooperation between the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies and the Centre for Strategic Research of Tajikistan

3. The Protocol between the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan and the Customs Service of the Government of Tajikistan on exchange of preliminary data on the goods and vehicles transported between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Tajikistan.

4. The Memorandum on establishment of twin-city relations between the city of Turkistan (Kazakhstan) and the city of Khujand (Tajikistan).

5. The Road Map on cooperation in tourism between the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan and the Committee for Tourism Development of the Government of Tajikistan.

6. The 2023-2025 Road Map on activation of cooperation in agriculture between the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Agriculture of Tajikistan.

7. The Joint Action Plan on interaction in the field of industry and innovations for 2023-2024 between the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of Tajikistan.

8. The Memorandum of Mutual Understanding between the Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan and the Export Agency of the Government of Tajikistan.

9. The Program of Cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan for 2023-2025.