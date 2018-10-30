Kazakhstan, Tajikistan intend to bolster satellite communications coop

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Representatives of the General Staff of Tajikistan visited the KazSat spacecraft reserve ground control system within the framework of the Meeting of the Chiefs of the General Staffs of the Armed Forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Member States held in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

President of Republican Center of Space Communications JSC (RCSC) Baurzhan Kudabayev and heads of the Akkol and Kokterek ground control systems, Shokan Svoguzov and Roman Yermashov, told Head of Communications and Information Technology of the General Staff of the Republic of Tajikistan Sharifzoda Parviz Shodi about the capabilities of KazSat, Kazakhstan's space communications and broadcast system.

Reportedly, the Aerospace Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of the Defense and Aerospace Industry together with the Communication Service under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan are discussing the issue of providing satellite communications services to Tajikistan via Kazakhstan's KazSat satellites.



Following the previous meetings between RCSC representatives and Tajik colleagues, the issue of providing KazSat satellite communications services to the Ministry of Defense of Tajikistan is under consideration now. The sides are also negotiating the organization of satellite communications between the cities of Dushanbe and Khorugh.



"RCSC is exploring the possibilities of providing satellite communications services for foreign telecom operators. In particular, we are actively working with government bodies of the Republic of Tajikistan," said Baurzhan Kudabayev.

It should be mentioned that Republican Center of Space Communications JSC is the national satellite communications operator of Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan's KazSat-2 and KazSat-3 communications and broadcasting satellites, controlled from the main and reserve ground systems in Akmola and Almaty regions, are now a crucial link in the implementation of the Digital Kazakhstan Government Program.