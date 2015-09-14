Kazakhstan, Tajikistan Presidents ink a number of documents

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - Today, following the talks of President Nursultan Nazarbayev and his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon, a number of documents have been signed.

In the framework of the negotiations the following documents were signed: Agreement between the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Committee for Youth, Sports and Tourism under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan on cooperation in the field of physical culture and sports; The program of cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan for 2016-2017; Protocol amending the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan on labor activity and protection of the rights of migrant workers, nationals of the Republic of Kazakhstan temporarily working in the territory of the Republic of Tajikistan, on labor activity and protection of the rights of migrant workers, nationals of the Republic of Tajikistan temporarily working in the Republic of Kazakhstan, dated May 4, 2006; Protocol on amendments and additions to the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan on cooperation in the field of education, dated June 13, 2000; Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan on cooperation in the field of technical protection of information; Agreement on strategic partnership between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Tajikistan. Emomali Rahmon informed that the talks have discussed the issues related to control of Tajik labor migration, improving the activity of the Bilateral private equity fund, strengthening the legal framework of cooperation in higher education, as well as collaboration on regional security issues.