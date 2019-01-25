EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:50, 25 January 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan-Tajikistan readmission agreement ratified

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Head of State has ratified the Agreement on the Readmission of Persons between the Governments of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan, Kazinform has learned from the press service of Akorda.

    The text of the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On the Ratification of the Agreement on the Readmission of Persons between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Executive Protocol on the Procedure of Implementation of the Agreement on the Readmission of Persons between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan" is to be published in the press.

    Tags:
    Central Asia Tajikistan President of Kazakhstan President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!