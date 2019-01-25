Kazakhstan-Tajikistan readmission agreement ratified

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Head of State has ratified the Agreement on the Readmission of Persons between the Governments of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan, Kazinform has learned from the press service of Akorda.

The text of the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On the Ratification of the Agreement on the Readmission of Persons between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Executive Protocol on the Procedure of Implementation of the Agreement on the Readmission of Persons between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan" is to be published in the press.