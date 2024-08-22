Kazakhstan-Tajikistan relations: Upcoming presidential visit to mark a new era of strategic partnership

The upcoming state visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Tajikistan on August 22-23 is a significant milestone in the deepening of political and economic relations between the two nations, reports a Kazinform News Agency correspondent.

This visit builds upon a solid foundation of strategic partnership and allied cooperation that has been developed over the years. The relationship between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan is characterized by close alignment on key global issues and mutual support for each other’s international and regional initiatives.

Interaction in the political sphere

The relations between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan are developing in the spirit of friendship, strategic partnership, and allied cooperation. The positions of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan on key global issues are either close or aligned. Tajikistan supports Kazakhstan's international and regional initiatives. A solid legal framework for bilateral cooperation has been established, covering virtually all areas of Kazakh-Tajik interaction.

The heads of state exchange visits and regularly meet within the framework of international events (CICA, CSTO, CA+, IFAS, SCO). On May 3-4, 2023, a state visit by the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, to Kazakhstan took place. Following the visit, a Declaration on Allied Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan was signed. On August 25-26, 2023, during a working visit of President Rahmon to Kazakhstan, the Days of Tajik Culture were held in Kazakhstan.

On May 12-13, 2022, an official visit to Tajikistan was made by the Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, Maulen Ashimbayev. During the visit, the first meeting of the Cooperation Commission between the upper houses of Parliament of the two countries took place, and an Action Plan for the development of inter-parliamentary cooperation for 2022-2024 was signed.

On April 25, 2023, Kazakh-Tajik political consultations were held in Astana with the participation of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Yerzhan Konuspayev, and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, Sodik Imomi.

From January 24-26, 2024, an official visit to Tajikistan was made by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu. On April 30, 2024, an official visit to Tajikistan was made by Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov.

Trade and Economic Cooperation

From January to May 2024, mutual trade between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan amounted to $464.6 million, which is 0.4% lower than the same period last year ($466.5 million). Exports from Kazakhstan to Tajikistan for January-May 2024 increased by 19%, reaching $376.4 million. Imports to Kazakhstan from Tajikistan during the same period decreased by 41% to $87.6 million.

The total trade turnover for 2023 decreased by 18.4%, amounting to $1.13 billion. Exports from Kazakhstan to Tajikistan amounted to $860 million, while imports to Kazakhstan from Tajikistan totaled $271 million. The trade turnover in 2022 was $1.385 billion.

Prospects for cooperation between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan

According to Aliya Musabekova, Chief Expert of the Department of International Relations at the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies (KazISS), the upcoming state visit of President Tokayev to Tajikistan is expected to culminate in the signing of the Treaty on Allied Relations, a historic step that will elevate the partnership between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan to a new level.

The expert highlights the significance of this visit, noting that it will feature high-level talks and expanded intergovernmental negotiations. The preparation of a substantial package of documents underscores the importance of this event, which will build on the strong foundation of friendship and cooperation established since the two countries gained independence.

Tajikistan has been a reliable partner for Kazakhstan, especially during difficult periods such as the civil war in Tajikistan when Kazakhstan provided humanitarian and military assistance. Today, both nations continue to prioritize security cooperation, working together to build a stable security structure in the region and collaborating on various multilateral platforms.

Photo credit: KazISS

“Security issues continue to play a significant role in the bilateral agenda today. Kazakhstan and Tajikistan are working together to build a stable security structure in the region and are cooperating in this regard on various multilateral platforms,” emphasized Musabekova.

Kazakhstan is one of Tajikistan’s top five trade and economic partners and a key investor in the country. Tajikistan's rapid economic growth, with an 8.3% growth rate in 2023 and 8.2% in early 2024, has been driven by increased revenues from gold exports and significant government investments in infrastructure.

Bolat Auelbaev, Chief Expert of the Asian Studies Department at KazISS underlined that the Kazakh government is keen to further strengthen economic ties, with plans to increase bilateral trade to $2 billion, supported by a Roadmap for 2025-2027. This includes expanding cooperation in sectors such as energy, industry, transport, agriculture, education, digitalization, and tourism.

He also emphasized the strategic importance of Central Asia in the global geopolitical landscape. As noted by EU High Representative Josep Borrell and reflected in discussions at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Astana, Central Asia is now central to international relations. Tajikistan, with its rich natural resources and significant hydroelectric potential, plays a crucial role in this region. The country’s vast mountain glaciers supply about 70% of Central Asia’s water resources, and its mineral wealth, including one of the world’s largest silver deposits, further underscores its strategic importance.

Photo credit: KazISS

“Tajikistan is a mountainous country. It is home to more than a thousand mountain glaciers, which give rise to numerous rivers, including the tributaries of the Amu Darya and Syr Darya. About 70% of Central Asia's total water resources are formed in this republic, making it of paramount importance in terms of hydroelectric potential,” said Auelbaev.

The two sides are continuously working on cooperation in various sectors, including energy, industry, transport, agriculture, education and science, digitalization, and tourism. Kazakh exports are in high demand, with Kazakh producers supplying Tajikistan with railway locomotives, wagons, rail and beam products, wheat, flour, and other agricultural products. This year, plans are in place to increase sales by approximately $190 million across 85 product categories. In return, Tajik vegetables and fruits are popular in Kazakhstan. Additionally, Kazakhstan is interested in purchasing electricity from the Rogun Hydropower Plant and securing reliable supplies of irrigation water from the “Bahri Tojik” reservoir in exchange for machinery and lubricants, the expert explained.

Kazakhstan and Tajikistan are also collaborating on digital initiatives, with Kazakh digital technologies gaining a strong foothold in Tajikistan. In 2023, through the KazAID agency, Tajikistan received IT products from the eGov platform, and plans are in place to train 100 Tajik specialists in Kazakh IT schools and research institutes.

Beyond economic and technological cooperation, both countries have a history of supporting each other in times of crisis. For example, during recent floods in Kazakhstan, Tajikistan provided humanitarian aid, including food, drinking water, and construction materials.

As both countries prepare for the upcoming state visit, it is clear that Kazakhstan and Tajikistan have reached a high level of political relations. The expected signing of the Treaty on Allied Relations will formalize their increased security commitments and set the stage for further multifaceted cooperation. This visit is poised to not only strengthen the existing ties but also to create favorable conditions for the development of trade, industrial cooperation, and cultural and humanitarian exchanges, ensuring that the partnership between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan continues to flourish, Auelbaev concluded.