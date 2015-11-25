Kazakhstan, Tajikistan to cooperate in transport sector

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In Dushanbe President of JSC "NC" Kazakhstan Temir Zholy" Askar Mamin has held talks with the head of the State Unitary Enterprise "Rohi Ohani Tojikiston" (Tajik railways) Komil Mirzoali.

The head of the Tajik railways K.Mirzoali noted readiness for mutually beneficial partnership with JSC "NC" Kazakhstan Temir Zholy" in the field of railway engineering. The parties have agreed to conclude as soon as possible a contract to supply two units of Kazakhstani main-line locomotives TE 33A Evolution. In addition, the Tajik side expressed its readiness to submit an application for purchasing freight wagons and rail products in Kazakhstan. During the meeting the parties have also considered joint development of training programs locomotive drivers at the training center of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy in Astana.