Kazakhstan, Tajikistan to develop several strategic projects

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has announced the plans of the bilateral cooperation with Tajikistan.

«I attach great importance to your visit. We have just evaluated your visit as a historical one. It brings our relations to a new level of cooperation. A declaration on allied relations will be signed,» said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressing President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon during the meeting held in an extended format.

According to him, allied relations mean launch of new strategic projects.

«We have just talked about the need to develop two or three anchor strategic projects and have tasked the governments to implement them. I suppose we will reach new heights in our bilateral cooperation,» the Kazakh Leader said.