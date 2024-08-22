Kazakhstan, Tajikistan to raise trade turnover to $2bln

Kazakhstan and Tajikistan plan to raise trade turnover to $2 billion in the nearest time, Kazinform News Agency cites Khovar.

This was announced at the Trade and Investment Forum held Aug 21 in Dushanbe as part of the state visit of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to Tajikistan.

The forum discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in business and investment sectors, including the issues of establishment of joint ventures.

Taking the floor, First Deputy Prime Minister of Tajikistan Hokim Kholiqzoda said that Kazakhstan was a strategic partner of Tajikistan in the region. According to him, in 2023, the share of Kazakhstan in Tajikistan’s foreign trade structure was 13.8%, which made it 4th largest trade partner of the country.

Photo credit: Khovar

In turn, First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar emphasized the forum was an important step in strengthening trade and economic ties between the two countries.

Photo credit: Khovar

As reported, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is set to pay state visit to Tajikistan on August 22-23 at the invitation of Tajik President Emomali Rahmon.