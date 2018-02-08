EN
    11:41, 08 February 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan takes 1-0 lead over India in Fed Cup

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan continues its successful campaign in the 2018 Fed Cup Asia/Oceania Group I this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    At the start of the second tie of Pool A, world №55 Kazakh Zarina Diyas outplayed Karman Kaur Thandi from India 6-3, 6-2.

    Diyas' straight sets win gave Kazakhstan a 1-0 lead in the second tie.

    It is to be recalled that Kazakhstan stunned Hong Kong 3-0 in the first tie of Pool A on Wednesday.

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis Top Story
