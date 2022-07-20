EN
    10:37, 20 July 2022

    Kazakhstan takes 2nd medal at 2022 Asian Weightlifting Championships

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani weightlifter Azamat Tolegen clinched bronze at the 2022 Asian Youth and Junior Championships in the Uzbek capital of Tashkent, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakhstan Weightlifting Federation.

    Tolegen lifted 112kg in snatch and 150kg in clean and jerk (a total of 262kg) in the -61kg weight category.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that Yerassyl Umarov had hauled bronze in the -55kg weight class for Kazakhstan at the tournament.


