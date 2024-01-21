Kazakhstan takes 2nd place at ISU Four Continents Speed Skating Championships in US

Kazakhstan team was second in the men’s team sprint event at the ISU Four Continents Speed Skating Championships 2024 in Salt Lake City (USA), Kazinform News Agency reports.

Team Kazakhstan included Yevgeny Koshkin, Nikita Vazhenin, Altai Zhardembekuly, and Artur Galiyev.

Canada took first place. Coming in third was South Korea.

The tournament sees participation of 76 athletes from eight countries..