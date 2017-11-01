08:58, 01 November 2017 | GMT +6
Kazakhstan takes 36th position in updated Doing Business ranking
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan is now 36th in the World Bank's Doing Business 2018 ranking, Kazinform correspondent reports with reference to the World Bank report .
The World Bank assesses the ease of doing business in terms of 10 indicators.
According to this year's report, Kazakhstan has the following rankings:
"Starting a Business" - 41st (45th last year)
"Dealing with Construction Permits" - 52nd (22nd)
"Getting Electricity" - 70th (75th)
"Registering Property" - 17th (18th)
"Getting Credit" - 77th (75th)
"Protecting Minority Investors" - 1st (3rd)
"Paying Taxes" - 50th (60th)
"Trading across Borders" - 123rd (119th),
"Enforcing Contracts" - 6th (9th),
"Resolving Insolvency" - 39th (37th)
Doing Business ranking covers 190 countries and is published annually.