Kazakhstan takes 37th spot as to PCR testing coverage

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi has voiced the latest statistics regarding the COVID-19 virus during a government session on Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As of August 11, Kazakhstan has registered a total of 100,164 COVID-19 cases, 25,171 COVID-19-infected patients are being treated. 73,702 patients or 73.6% of the total caseload have been discharged from hospitals after defeating the disease.

According to Tsoi, the COVID-19 reproduction rate has declined by half to 0.82 in Kazakhstan as a result of the quarantine measures.

In the minister’s words, Kazakhstan is 37th in terms of PCR testing coverage, which, according to him, affected the country’s overall position in terms of COVID-19 cases. However, timely isolation, provision of inpatient and outpatient treatment as well as detection of contacts helped curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus and focus on severe patients, he said.

He also mentioned that Kazakhstan is at 70th spot in terms of the coronavirus death toll.