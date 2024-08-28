Kazakhstan takes a principled stance regarding nuclear disarmament, Tokayev

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Izumi Nakamitsu, United Nations Under-Secretary-General of Disarmament Affairs, Akorda reports.

The meeting discussed prospects of multifaceted cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UN institutions to ensure regional and international security, nuclear disbarment and non-proliferation.

Greeting the United Nations Under-Secretary-General, Tokayev highlighted the exceptional role the UN plays in addressing the current issues of today and pointed out that there is no alternative to the organization.

Our country takes a principled stance regarding the disarmament and non-proliferation of mass destruction weapons. These issues are particularly acute and important in the context of the ongoing events in the world. Obviously, it cannot but cause concern. Tomorrow our country marks the International Day against Nuclear Tests. This important day reminds the entire humanity of dangers of nuclear testing and use of nuclear weapons. Kazakhstan is committed to close interaction with the UN institutions and regards this organization as a unique and universal international structure, said the Kazakh President.

For her part, Izumi Nakamitsu commended the leadership of Kazakhstan in the global process of nuclear non-proliferation as well as the growing role of the country as a middle power.

The interlocutors also exchanged views on the current issues of international agenda.

To note, in February this year, the Carnegie Foundation and the Council on Strategic Risks discussed the leadership of Kazakhstan in reducing nuclear and biological risks in the past 30 years in Washington D.C.